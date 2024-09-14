Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.90. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $24.08.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.24 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,857,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,835,000 after buying an additional 370,962 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,060,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,167,000 after buying an additional 111,971 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,810,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after buying an additional 114,372 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,466,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after buying an additional 282,241 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 987,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.