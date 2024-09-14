Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.74

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 106998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at $91,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

