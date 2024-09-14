Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Down 41.2% in August

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

Shares of KNCRF stock remained flat at $66.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26. Konecranes has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services material handling solutions. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers workstation lifting system, overhead cranes, hazardous environment cranes and hoists, warehouse automation, and core of lifting, such as gears, motors, and controls; and provides crane advisory services.

