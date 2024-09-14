Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Director Acquires $10,800.00 in Stock

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) Director Aron Shapiro acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KPRX opened at $3.66 on Friday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group upgraded Kiora Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.86% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals



Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

