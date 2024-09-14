Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Director Acquires $10,800.00 in Stock

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) Director Aron Shapiro acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KPRX opened at $3.66 on Friday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KPRX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.86% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.
About Kiora Pharmaceuticals
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kiora Pharmaceuticals
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.