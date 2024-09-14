Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 32,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 718,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,225,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $143.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $149.30.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
See Also
