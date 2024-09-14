Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 134.61 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 139.80 ($1.83). 7,491,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 1,880,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.20 ($1.96).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.75) price target on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.48 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Kier Group’s previous dividend of $1.67. Kier Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.
In other Kier Group news, insider Matthew Lester purchased 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £9,982.40 ($13,054.01). Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.
Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.
