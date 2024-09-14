Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.11

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.11 and traded as high as $42.38. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $41.44, with a volume of 41,659 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kewaunee Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Down 10.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 9.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 13.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the second quarter valued at $252,000. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

