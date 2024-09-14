Keep Network (KEEP) Market Capitalization Achieves $97.26 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $97.26 million and $951.06 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $156.49 or 0.00261192 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,288,991 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
