Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Price Target to $41.00

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. Camden National has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $564.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. Camden National had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Camden National by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Camden National during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Camden National by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Camden National by 89.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Camden National by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

