Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Head to Head Review

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Kanzhun”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $3.25 billion 0.01 -$51.25 million ($1.38) -0.86 Kanzhun $838.33 million 5.52 $154.82 million $0.39 31.18

Kanzhun has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -1.09% -8.09% -3.19% Kanzhun 20.90% 10.19% 7.78%

Risk and Volatility

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kanzhun has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OneConnect Financial Technology and Kanzhun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kanzhun 0 3 5 0 2.63

OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 488.24%. Kanzhun has a consensus price target of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 92.43%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kanzhun beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business. It also provides intelligent product development platform for banks, which allows to shorten product development cycle, enhance speed to market, and facilitate product portfolio management; Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution for financial regulatory authorities; asset-liability management solution provides analytics to enhance financial institutions asset liquidity performance; and digital insurance solutions for digitalizing the insurance process, marketing, customer management, and claim processing under intelligent property and casualty insurance and life insurance solution. In addition, the company provides Gamma Voice Solution, an AI customer service for support customer service functions; and Gamma FinCloud, which allows entities with expensive-to-replace legacy systems to directly migrate to the cloud to securely maintain their data. Further, it offers information transmission, information technology advisory, E-commerce security certificate administration, technology promotion and computer application, software and technology, insurance survey and loss adjustment, and asset management and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process. The company also provides management consultancy and technical services. Kanzhun Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

