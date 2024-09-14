Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.50

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as low as $5.25. Kamada shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 29,087 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kamada in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Kamada alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KMDA

Kamada Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $313.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kamada had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Kamada by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Kamada by 1,956.0% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 726,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 690,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.