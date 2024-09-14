Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Trading Up 44.6%

Shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Free Report) traded up 44.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.45. 2,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Jupiter Wellness Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

jupiter wellness, inc. operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (cbd) consumer product development company. it develops various therapeutic and medical use for cbd in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. the company markets cbd-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the canisun brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.