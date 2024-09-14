Julie Lee Acquires 751 Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Julie Lee acquired 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.51 per share, with a total value of C$26,667.71.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$36.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.06. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$32.25 and a 52 week high of C$51.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BDGI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.60 to C$55.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.