JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Marston’s Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Marston’s
In related news, insider Ken Lever acquired 280,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £106,400 ($139,139.53). 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Marston’s
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.
