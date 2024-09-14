JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Marston's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marston’s

Marston’s Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Marston’s

LON MARS opened at GBX 37.20 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 25.55 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.70 ($0.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £235.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1,240.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.43.

In related news, insider Ken Lever acquired 280,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £106,400 ($139,139.53). 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marston’s

(Get Free Report)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.