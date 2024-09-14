Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Up 86.7% in August

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Jowell Global Stock Performance

JWEL stock remained flat at $1.36 during midday trading on Friday. 1,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,418. Jowell Global has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

Jowell Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

