Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL stock opened at $254.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.06. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $261.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.