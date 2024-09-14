Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,760 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Summit X LLC grew its position in Shell by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.39.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

