Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $697.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

