Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 68,930 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 68,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 22.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 23.5% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 310,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 59,099 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,046,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,310,000 after acquiring an additional 626,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in DoubleVerify by 7.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $35,562.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,292 shares of company stock valued at $104,835. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $17.43 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

