Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 9,019 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,690,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,060,000 after purchasing an additional 94,966 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,886.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,666,000 after acquiring an additional 405,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $1,267,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $94.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $98.46.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

