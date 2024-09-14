Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EEM opened at $42.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

