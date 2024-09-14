Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 189,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 643.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 165,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after buying an additional 143,565 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $168.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day moving average is $152.14. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $176.44.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.85.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

