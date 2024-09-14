Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 529 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $1,272,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $2,497,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX opened at $871.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $811.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $794.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $883.71.

In other news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

