Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,500,000. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,507,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,444,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,086,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,085,000 after buying an additional 600,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,065,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,179,000 after acquiring an additional 35,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.1 %

MAA opened at $166.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $166.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.