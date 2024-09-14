Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 106 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $212,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.0% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $394.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $403.05.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.89.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

