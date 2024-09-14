Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 2.4%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.19. 1,139,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,505,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at $159,039,971.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,039,971.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 326,032 shares of company stock worth $1,613,336. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,012 shares during the period. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,727,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,441,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,652,000 after buying an additional 1,807,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after buying an additional 64,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,357,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

