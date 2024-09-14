JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $573.93

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $573.93 and traded as low as $545.01. JG Boswell shares last traded at $545.01, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

JG Boswell Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.36.

JG Boswell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

JG Boswell Company Profile

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

