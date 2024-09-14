Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 23,500 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$329,000.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 27,200 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total value of C$397,936.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.60 per share, with a total value of C$146,000.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$11.09 and a 1 year high of C$15.99.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.7201889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PEY. CIBC dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.