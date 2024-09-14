JBF Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

JBF Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFH. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the second quarter worth about $135,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bread Financial Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Bread Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BFH shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.
About Bread Financial
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
