JBF Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,000 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $297.28 million, a PE ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

