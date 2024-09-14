JBF Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

JBF Capital Inc. cut its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Viad were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Viad by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Viad by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Stock Performance

NYSE:VVI opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $703.57 million, a PE ratio of -87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $40.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. Viad had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

VVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Viad in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

