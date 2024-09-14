Jason P. Marino Purchases 700 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) insider Jason P. Marino acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC opened at $73.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.77. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $108.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.19%.

VAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after buying an additional 66,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.