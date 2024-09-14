Jason Haas Acquires 45,344 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Haas acquired 45,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $76,177.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,247.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Haas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jason Haas acquired 35,363 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $54,812.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 850.20% and a negative net margin of 1,656.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,749,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 625,114 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,673,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 92,396 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 1,293,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,799,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 576.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 144,869 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYRS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

