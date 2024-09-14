Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,838 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 5.2% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC owned 1.17% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,031.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,228,000 after buying an additional 774,285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8,239.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 605,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,389,000 after purchasing an additional 598,693 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 600,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after purchasing an additional 422,236 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 375,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 320,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,390,000.

Shares of VNLA opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

