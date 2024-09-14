James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

James River Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years. James River Group has a payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect James River Group to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $257.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.17. James River Group has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $15.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.39 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on James River Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on James River Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on James River Group

About James River Group

(Get Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.