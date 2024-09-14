Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.38

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.38 and last traded at C$5.35, with a volume of 129762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.04.

Separately, Ventum Financial raised their target price on Jaguar Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$448.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of C$61.27 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.479646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.79, for a total value of C$26,327.95. In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 86,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,576.20. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.79, for a total transaction of C$26,327.95. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 890,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,493 and sold 31,500 shares valued at $139,479. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

