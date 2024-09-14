J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 9,879 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

