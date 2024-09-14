J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,533 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

