J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $93.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

