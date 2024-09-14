J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $16,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 81,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 89,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,810 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 453,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

BATS COWZ opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

