J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,857 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 92,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 340.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $83.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

