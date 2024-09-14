J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

