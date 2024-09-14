J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 124.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 873.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $146,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS PTLC opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

