IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Stock Price Up 8.1%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. 144,351 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 52,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

IT Tech Packaging Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $26.25 million during the quarter.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Dongfang Paper, Tengsheng Paper, and Baoding Shengde. It offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies.

