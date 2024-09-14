iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $201,931,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,947,000 after purchasing an additional 803,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,555,000 after buying an additional 648,150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,581,000 after buying an additional 410,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6,782.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after buying an additional 365,458 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $110.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.