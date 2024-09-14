iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Position Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 378,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 202,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,962,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $135.70 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $143.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.15. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.