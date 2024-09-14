iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Position Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 378,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 202,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,962,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $135.70 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $143.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.15. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
