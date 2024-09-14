iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Boosted by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $27,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $194.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.71. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $196.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

