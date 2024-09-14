iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Lowered by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $270.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $275.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.