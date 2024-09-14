iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 927,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,070,000 after acquiring an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $86.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $86.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

