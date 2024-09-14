iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock opened at $277.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $291.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.28 and a 200-day moving average of $265.52.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

